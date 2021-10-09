    Login
    FG to discipline MDAs that fail to hit revenue targets

    Business Matters

    The Federal Government has established plans to discipline ministries, departments and agencies (MDA) who fail to meet their revenue targets.

    Minister of Finance- zainab Ahmed

    The pronouncement is coming against the backdrop of serious concerns over revenue crisis experienced by government, leading to frequent borrowing in order to meet up with some of its obligations.

    This was made known by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed at the Public Presentation and Breakdown of the Highlights of the 2022 Appropriation Bill in Abuja on Friday.

    Ahmed said that the introduction of the measure is an attempt to boost the revenue performance and remittance of government-owned enterprises.

    She said, “We are working to ensure that MDAs appropriately account for and remit their internally generated revenues.

