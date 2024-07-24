Govt Rejects APC’s Call to Place Governor Obaseki on Security Watch List

The Edo State Government has dismissed the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership’s demand for the Federal Government to place Governor Godwin Obaseki on a security watch list ahead of the proposed August 1, 2024, nationwide protest by some youths over economic hardship.

The State Chairman of the APC, Jarret Tenebe, claimed the request was necessary due to Obaseki’s alleged threat to incite violence if the Federal Government did not arrest APC members accused of attacking Benin Airport.

Tenebe’s call was detailed in a statement titled, “The All Progressives Congress, APC, Alerts Federal Government to Put Governor Obaseki on Security Watch.”

Tenebe alleged that Obaseki had engaged with a section of the Civil Society Group from Edo State and cultists from neighboring states to recruit them for any forthcoming protests.

He accused Obaseki of intending to create anarchy in Edo and other South-South states, then blame the APC for the resulting chaos.

He criticized the Edo State House of Assembly for ignoring what he described as a serious security threat posed by Obaseki.

He urged the National Security Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate recent meetings allegedly held by Obaseki within and outside Edo State and suggested changing the governor’s security details as the protest day approached.

He also called for restrictions on Obaseki’s movements.

Tenebe further demanded the resignation of Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, accusing him of partisanship in the Benin Airport incident, which led to the death of a Police Inspector attached to the APC’s governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

In response, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, condemned the APC’s call as “unfortunate and disgusting.”

He noted the irony of APC members, seen wielding sophisticated weapons and causing public unrest, not being on any watch list or facing prosecution, while the APC sought to target Governor Obaseki.

“It is rather surprising that the APC is calling on the Presidency to put Governor Obaseki on the watch list when there are obvious pictures and videos of APC members wielding sophisticated weapons in the presence of policemen, breaching public peace, and unleashing mayhem on the people of the State, and are still walking free.

Their names are not on any watch list and they have not been arrested and prosecuted. What an irony,” Nehikhare stated.