Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint in Imo State, Killing Three

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen shot two police officers at a security checkpoint on the Owerri-Okigwe road in Imo State on Tuesday. The assailants also shot a civilian inside a nearby house.

An eyewitness reported that the incident occurred around 6:25 a.m. at Akabo in the Ikeduru Council Area of the state.

A viral video captured the aftermath, showing two uniformed police officers lying helplessly on the ground and another body in a room.

“This just happened now. Unknown gunmen have shot two police officers at Akabo in Ikeduru LGA. Also, a civilian was shot,” a voice in the video stated.

Another eyewitness in the video described the attack: “Unknown gunmen in a vehicle driving roughly were shooting sporadically after killing the two police officers at a security checkpoint and also shot a man inside his house. They targeted the man and shot him.”

The attack has caused widespread panic among residents, with many fleeing for safety and shop owners closing their businesses.

“We are running. Nobody knows what is next. So we have to take cover for the moment until everything is calm.

The best thing is to close your shop at the moment,” a resident said, requesting anonymity for security reasons.

As of the time of filing this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, has not commented on the incident.