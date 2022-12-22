Haaland Will Cause Leeds United Problems – Jesse Marsch

Leeds United manager, Jesse Marsch has come out to say that he is expecting boyhood Whites fan, Erling Haaland to cause issues for his team when they face Manchester City on Wednesday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, because he is Haaland’s ex-manager at Red Bull Salzburg, the Norwegian texted him ahead of City’s trip to Elland Road to catch up on old times.

Jesse added that MCFC clearly have a great squad to work with, so it’ll be a tough game for Leeds.

His words, “He texted me as soon as the schedule came out,”

“I gave him permission to have a small hamstring injury for that match!”

“He was born in Leeds, his father has history here and he has the club in his heart because of that. When I got the job, him and his father were supportive. We’ll expect him to be fully ready and that causes issues for us.”

“Right now, it is Man City we are focused on. I would have hoped their players would have gone deeper in the World Cup, but it is so competitive,”

“They have a great squad and the best manager in the world.”

“We are not afraid of the biggest opponents. We’ve proven we can compete and get points, but we need a good plan and execution to do that and we know that.”