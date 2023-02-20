I Can’t Expect MUFC Players To Be Perfect When They Play Every 3 Days – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that his players were not at their best in Sunday’s 3-0 win against Leicester City. He recently came out to blast the first-half display at Old Trafford, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that no team will deliver the same good level of performance when it plays every third day, so he accepts the difficult first-half performance vs Leicester City.

Erik ten Hag added that David de Gea was the sole reason MUFC headed into the break wothout conceeding.

His words, We’re happy with the result, it’s a great result. When you play every third day you can’t always get to your same performance. Today was really tough.”

“First half Leicester played brilliant, we were rubbish, the way we were really undisciplined. We had problems and it was only because of David de Gea that we had a clean sheet at half-time. Luckily we had half-time, we could repair some things and the second half was brilliant. There was a lot of pleasure, it was enjoyable to watch how we created so many chances and scored great goals.”