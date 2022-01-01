I Commend Manchester City For Their Mental Strength Vs Arsenal – Oliseh

Ex-Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh has come out to accuse Arsenal of losing cheaply to Manchester City today. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he’ll commend City for their resilience & mental strength to seal the victory, Arsenal gave the game away with the penalty and red card.

Oliseh added that the defeat for the Gunners will make Chelsea and Liverpool curse their luck in the title race.

His words, “In as much as we should applaud Man City for resilience & mental strength in winning vs Arsenal, I am disappointed for Arsenal fans as they auto-destructed with a give-away penalty and red card.”

“A golden opportunity lost? Chelsea & Liverpool must be cursing their luck right now.”

“Arsenal clearly the better team this first half. [Gabriel] Martinelli and [Thomas Partey], extraordinary…Man City looking tired to me, or maybe Arsenal just made them look so.”