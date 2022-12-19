I Convinced Cavani To Join MUFC – Herrera

Ex-MUFC midfielder, Ander Herrera has come out to say that he recommended Edinson Cavani to the club after playing with the Uruguay international at Paris Saint-Germain. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he reached out to Ole to sign the Uruguayan striker because he was so sure he would give his all for the MUFC badge.

Herrera added that Cavani had other options before joining Manchester United, but he convinced him to join the Red Devils.

His words, “When Cavani went to Manchester, I was with him in Paris [beforehand] and when I spoke with Ole I said ‘you have to sign this guy, he is a player who is going to give everything for you, for the club, he is a Manchester United player.”

“And also Cavani, he had some options and I told him that there is no better option than United. It is true that the pandemic killed the Cavani moment because he was doing great before the pandemic. But I think he did good for the club and, yes, Ole, all the memories that I have with him, they are great.”