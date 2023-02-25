I Didn’t Try To Force A Move From Benfica To Chelsea – Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernandez has come out to share how nervous he was before sealing a move to Stamford Bridge in the final hours of deadline day. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was a very stressful period for him because the nerves obviously kicked in as the final hours approached, but he was relieved to seal his move in the end.

Enzo added that despite the media spreading reports that he missed Benfica training sessions to try and force a move, that did not happen.

His words, “It was a stressful time. The nerves were kicking in as the final hours approached. It was all about me trying to keep calm and focusing on my football. I was training and playing when I could but it did get a bit hectic towards the end as the hours ticked by.”

“A lot of stuff was filtering out through various sections of the press that maybe wasn’t akin to what was really going on. I know for a fact that I didn’t miss any training sessions. I know all the negotiations were conducted between the clubs. I just got on with it, kept my head down and kept going to training.”