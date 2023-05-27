I Feel Blessed To Have Reconciled With My Mother – Britney Spears

Popular singer, Britney Spears has come out to break her silence after her mother, Lynne Spears paid a visit to her home for the first time in three years. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, they both talked it out and were able to try to make things right eventually because that is what happens as a family.

Britney added that she currently feels blessed to have reconciled and she cannot wait to take her shopping.

Her words, “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time.”

“With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love you so much !!!”

“Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

WOW.