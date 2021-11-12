I Follow Instructions From Barcelona Doctors Daily – Aguero

Barcelona striker, Sergio Aguero has come out to say that he has always been a positive guy. He recently revealed this after reports that he might be forced to retire amid his recent heart problems.

According to him, despite his condition that is meant to rule him out for at least three months, he is currently upbeat after recent test results for his fitness.

Aguero added that he is presently following the instructions from the club’s doctors on a daily basis as he strives for recovery.

His words, “Given the rumors, I can say that I am following the instructions of the club’s doctors, doing tests and treatment and checking my progress within 90 days. Always positive.”

Argentina manager added, “Regarding Kun, yes, we’ve talked and we’ve sent each other messages.”

“Besides him being a player, he is a boy we appreciate a lot.”

“We are sad because he is going through something no-one deserves.”

“We hope he recovers and could be playing as soon as possible. We send him all our support.”