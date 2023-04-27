I Have Complete Respect For Aubameyang – Lampard

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has come out to suggest that he would have used Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the UCL if squad decisions were not already made for him. Recall that Auba was unavailable for Champions League fixtures after being left of Chelsea’s European plans in February.

Reacting, Lampard said he has complete respect for the Gabonese striker and his career, and he likes the way he looked sharp in recent games and in training.

Frank added that strikers need regular game time to feel sharp in front of goal, so he’ll keep giving him opportunities to prove his worth.

His words, “Auba has been a tough one for me because I have complete respect for him and his career. He has scored what, over 300 goals in his club career?”

“He couldn’t play the two Real Madrid games for me because he was not in the squad. He came on for me against Wolves and for a number nine to be sharp and playing regularly is key. To see him training when we haven’t had many minutes before to train, he came into my thinking today anyway. You can see he is the profile of a number nine and we don’t have that in the squad so I did see a difference in that today.”