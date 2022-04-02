I Hurt Chris Rock’s Family By Slapping Him – Will Smith

Popular celebrity, Will Smith has come out to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The actor, who is facing possible expulsion or suspension decided to resign instead, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, his actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable, and the list of those he has hurt is long, including Chris, his family, many of his dear friends and his loved ones.

Will Smith added that he betrayed the trust of the Academy and deprived other nominees/winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work.

His words, “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

“So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”