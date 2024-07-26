RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko has come out to say that he made the right decision by snubbing Arsenal. He recently had his say after repeated links with an Emirates move, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he stayed at Leipzig to gain more experience as a striker and learn more as a young player, instead of rushing a move to the EPL without being ready.

He added that the German club is excellent with the developing youngsters till they are ready for the big leagues.

His words, “I believe I made the right decision. I wanted to gain more experience, learn more, and not rush things. Leipzig is an excellent club that can provide what I need for the next step. Leipzig’s vision is clear; everything is geared towards growth, progress, and high goals. I felt it was right to decide this way.”

On speaking with RB Leipzig manager, “He told me he wanted me to stay but also said I should decide based on my feelings. He said if I felt I needed to move on, I should go, but if not, I should stay. He’s an excellent coach who has led many great players. I’m glad I decided this way. I did it before the Euro to keep a clear head and focus entirely on the championship.”

WOW.

Arsenal Football Club is an English professional football club based in Holloway, North London. Arsenal compete in the Premier League, the top flight of English football.

The club has won 13 league titles (including one unbeaten title), a record 14 FA Cups, two League Cups, 17 FA Community Shields, the Football League Centenary Trophy, one European Cup Winners’ Cup and one Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. In terms of trophies won, it is the third-most successful club in English football.

After conducting an overhaul in the club’s operating model to coincide with Wenger’s departure, Spaniard Unai Emery was named as the club’s new head coach on 23 May 2018. He became the club’s first ever ‘head coach’ and second manager from outside the United Kingdom.

In Emery’s first season, Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League and as runner-up in the Europa League. On 29 November 2019, Emery was dismissed as manager and former player and assistant first team coach Freddie Ljungberg was appointed as interim head coach. On 20 December 2019, Arsenal appointed former club captain Mikel Arteta as the new head coach. Arsenal finished the league season in eighth, their lowest finish since 1994–95, but beat Chelsea 2–1 to earn a record-extending 14th FA Cup win. After the season, Arteta’s title was changed from head coach to manager.