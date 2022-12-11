    Login
    I Thank England Fans For Their Unconditional Support In Qatar – Rashford

    England forward, Marcus Rashford has come out to vow that his nation will be back again after their heartbreaking exit from the World Cup against France on Saturday night. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he can only thank the England fans for their unconditional support throughout the tournament, adding that they deserved more from the team in Qatar.

    Rashford can leave Qatar with his head held high as he was England’s joint-top scorer at the tournament with three goals.

    The Manchester United attacker only started one game against Wales, coming on as a sub in every other match.

