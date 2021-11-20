I Watched My Brother Take His Last Breath – Dangote

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has come out to recount how his younger brother, Sani Dangote, died. Recall that the deceased, who was the Vice President of Dangote Groups, died in the United States on Sunday, November 14 after battling cancer.

According to him, it was a very painful experience because he died in front of him, their mother and children.

Dangote added that the doctors told the family he was going to die in a few hours and everyone had to watch him take his last breath.

His words, “It was painful because he died in front of me, our mother and children.”

“The visit will help us to reduce the pain especially for myself because we grew together. It was painful when they tell us he was going to die in few hours and we had to watch him take his last breath.”

WOW.