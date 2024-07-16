I Wish Donald Trump A Rapid Recovery – Elon Musk

Popular Billionaire, Elon Musk has come out to say that he will donate $45M a month to a new super political-action committee backing Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. Musk remains the only Fortune 100 CEO to fully endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

According to him, even if he previously voted for Democratic candidates, including President Joe Biden, in the three previous election cycles, he is totally done with Democrat policies such as Biden’s indefinite support for labor unions and his decisions regarding immigration and the border.

His words, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

WOW.

Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is an American politician, media personality, and businessman who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1968. He became president of his father’s real-estate business in 1971 and renamed it the Trump Organization. He expanded its operations to building and renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, and golf courses and later started side ventures, mostly by licensing his name. From 2004 to 2015, he co-produced and hosted the reality television series The Apprentice. He and his businesses have been plaintiff or defendant in more than 4,000 state and federal legal actions, including six business bankruptcies.

Donald John Trump was born on June 14, 1946, at Jamaica Hospital in Queens, New York City, the fourth child of Fred Trump, a Bronx-born real-estate developer whose parents were German immigrants, and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, an immigrant from Scotland. Trump grew up with older siblings Maryanne, Fred Jr., and Elizabeth and younger brother Robert in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of Queens, and attended the private Kew-Forest School from kindergarten through seventh grade.