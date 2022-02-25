I Wish James Brown Speedy Graduation So I Can Eat Rice – Bobrisky

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has come out to wish his colleague, James Brown well. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he also wishes him speedy graduation so he can attend the ceremony to eat rice.

His words, “James Brown wish you d best in life darling… hurry up and graduate let come and eat rice.”

WOW.

Bobrisky is a Nigerian internet personality and philanthropist[2] who is known as a prominent transgender woman in Nigeria, a country with no LGBT rights. She is also known for her presence on the social media app Snapchat.

Born Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju in 1992, Bobrisky completed her secondary school education at King’s College, Lagos. She also attended graduate school at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). In May 2019, Bobrisky confirmed that her pronouns are “she” and “her” after receiving several misgendered comments on her instagram profile.

She became recognized by being highly controversial on social media for the ultra conservative Nigerian standards. Bobrisky was able to gather traffic to her Snapchat account when she claimed she had a lover who is assumed to be of masculine gender despite the law in Nigeria stating that same sex relationships is an offence punishable by serving 14 years in a penitentiary.

Bobrisky has a fair share of fans and has been asked by certain event planners to give speeches at their events. In 2019, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director General of Nigeria’s National Council for Arts and Culture, called Bobrisky “a national disgrace” and said she would be “dealt with ruthlessly” if caught on the streets.