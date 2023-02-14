I’d Love To See MUFC Win The League Under Erik ten Hag – Berbatov

Former MUFC striker, Dimitar Berbatov has come out to react when asked if Manchester United are in this season’s Premier League title race. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, just because MUFC is in third position at the moment does not mean they are challenging for the title this season, but it is still too early in Ten Hag’s tenure to be discussing title wins.

Berbatov added that MUFC is moving in the right direction under the Dutch boss and he’ll love to see them win the league under him.

His words, “For f*ck sake of course they are because they’re in third position at the moment. I’m happy to see them in the position they’re in and where they’re moving to, but especially in the case of Manchester United and Tottenham, consistency is the main quality you need if you want to be a champion because the Premier League is a marathon, not a sprint. You need to play consistently well and even when you’re not playing well on the day, you still need to figure out how to get the points. This is what all Premier League champions have done.”

“It’s so interesting at the moment because you have Arsenal dropping points, Manchester City have been dropping points and Manchester United is crawling behind them and hoping to surprise everybody. In my opinion it’s too early to say who will win the Premier League title this season.”

“Imagine if it happened this season? I’m excited by what’s happening at the club because of how they’re developing, how they’re performing and how they’re getting better and better,”

“At the moment they’re moving in the right direction and I’d love to see them win the Premier League title under Erik ten Hag this season because we’ve seen a lot of crazy things in the Premier League. If they don’t win it this year, then hopefully they will win it next season because if they keep improving the team, then why can’t it happen? In the next few years, I want Manchester United to be where they deserve to be and that’s in the first place.”