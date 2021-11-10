Identifying With Arsenal Completely Was A Mistake – Wenger

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has come out to admit that he should’ve left the club a decade earlier. He recently revealed that 2007 was the first year he could feel there were tensions inside the board.

According to him, identifying himself completely with the club was a very big mistake and falling in love with Arsenal was also an error.

Wenger added that he actually turned down teams like Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris St Germain and Man Utd to remain with the Gunners.

His words, “I identified myself completely with the club – that was the mistake I made,”

“My fatal flaw is I love too much where I am – where I was. I regret it. I should have gone somewhere else.”

“Sometimes I wonder – was something broken after that Invincible season? 2007 was a decisive point. It was the first time I could feel there were tensions inside the board.”

“I was torn between being loyal to the club and being loyal to David [Dein]. I still today wonder if I did the right thing because life was never exactly the same after.”

“I could have gone to the French national team,”

“The English national team twice or three times even. I could have gone twice to Real Madrid. I could have gone to Juventus, Paris St Germain, even Man Utd.”