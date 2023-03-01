If Any Club Can Rise Again Against All Odds, It’s Liverpool – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he is confident that his team can get back on track in the Premier League and secure a place in next season’s Champions League. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if there is a club that can rise again against all odds, it is Liverpool, because everything that has been achieved in the past few years has been achieved when people least expect.

Klopp added that he, the fans and players all have a bright future together, and they will keep fighting for it.

His words, “I really think we are ready. If there is a club that can do it I really think it is us. Honestly. Because all the things we achieved these last years we achieved together, neither without the team nor without the crowd. Nothing. We have a future together: the immediate future from tomorrow but there is a bigger picture as well. We will strike back in general but now we have to make sure that we squeeze everything out of this season that we can get.”