Igbos Not Beggars, We Will Fight For 2023 Presidency – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has said the southeast would not kneel and beg for the Presidency in 2023.

Uchenna Madu, leader of MASSOB, said the southeast would fight tooth and nail to produce Nigeria’s president.

In a statement he signed, Madu said Igbos are not beggars; hence it would be an abomination to the region to stoop that low.

According to Madu: “How do you think that your enemies will trust you? Even if you kill your wife or children to show your loyalty to them, just as our so-called Igbo/Abuja politicians are killing our brothers to please the Northern caliphate, yet they never gain their trust.

“A beggar only begs for something that does not belong to him. A beggar is always inferior to the giver. Ndigbo are not beggars.

“It is an abomination that Igbo elders will kneel down to another in begging, even though that the lives of Ndigbo are at risk. We can never beg, rather we devise our own means of fighting back because Igbos must survive. Ndigbo are not cowards or weaklings.”