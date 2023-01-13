I’ll Apologize For Not Trusting Megan Thee Stallion’s Accusation Against Tory Lanez – 50 Cent

Popular rapper, 50 Cent has come out to say that he has plans to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion after doubting that she told the truth about her experiences with Tory Lanez. Recall that Tony who was recently found guilty last month of shooting her in 2020, and fans have been reacting.

According to 50 Cent, he intends to say sorry because he definitely said some stuff when the story came out since he simply felt Meghan was lying.

The rapper added that Megan Thee Stallion has not been completely honest with some of her statements in the past.

His words, “I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,”

“I said some things, and it was because … on social media I posted things that – when she was with Gayle [King] – she said, “Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?”

“And she said, “What?” and it was like, “No.” And I was like, “Ah, she lying.” At that point I knew she was lying, it wouldn’t be no reason for them to be around each other. From that, it felt like she was lying, to me.”