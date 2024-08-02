I’ll Keep Men Out Of Women’s Sports – Donald Trump

Ex-USA President, Donald Trump has come out to react to the Olympic boxing gender row. This is coming after Algerian fighter, Imane Khelif’s brutal defeat of Italy’s Angela Carini.

Angela threw in the towel in less than 60 seconds, saying, “This is unjust.

I am heartbroken. I went to the ring to honour my father. I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this.”

The International Olympic Committee has been constantly blasted for allowing Khelifto to face off with Carini in the women’s 66kg preliminaries after the now-banished International Boxing Association claimed she failed gender eligibility tests in 2023.

Reacting to the outrage, Trump wrote, “I will keep men out of women’s sports.”

WOW.

