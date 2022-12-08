I’ll Only Forgive My Father If He Apologizes To My Mum For Abandoning Us – Susan Pwajok

Nollywood actress, Susan Pwajok has come out to say that she doesn’t have a relationship with her father. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she has never had a sit-down with him despite the fact that they always pass each other each time she goes to his church.

Susan added that the only way she will eventually forgive him is if he apologizes to her mother.

