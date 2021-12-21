I’ll Only Miss AFCON If I’m Not Selected – Osimhen

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to declare himself fit for AFCON 2021. He recently dispelled rumors concerning his fitness ahead of Nigeria’s participation at the tournament.

According to him, the only way he’ll miss partaking at the competition would be if he isn’t among the players picked to represent Nigeria.

His words, “I will be available for Afcon at 100% unless I am not among the players picked to represent Nigeria.”

