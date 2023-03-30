I’ll Try To Be A Good Example As A Coach Henceforth – Marco Silva

Fulham manager, Marco Silva has come out to say that he is aware of the impact his behaviour could have at grassroots level. This is coming after he was charged for abusive behaviour towards match officials vs MUFC, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he knows his responsibilities as a manager and his players know their responsibilities as players, so they will all try to be an example for everyone that is watching henceforth.

Silva added that it is always best to control your emotions when things do not go your way on the pitch.

His words, “We know our responsibilities – managers at this level, players at this level.”

“We know we should be an example for everyone that’s watching, on TV, in the stadium, supporting both teams as well.”

“In some moments we should control our emotions better, but of course we know our responsibilities and what we should do or not do.”

“It’s always tough for any manager to be off the touchline, but I regret the situation and if I have to be in the stand I will do my job in the stand.”