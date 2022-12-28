I’m Focused On Benfica Amid MUFC And Liverpool Rumors – Enzo Fernandez

Argentina midfielder, Enzo Fernandez has come out to speak out on his future at Benfica amid reports linking him with Liverpool and Manchester United. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really does not know anything about his future or proposals at the moment because he has his representative taking care of that.

Enzo added that he does not want to get into the transfer subject right now as he remains focused on Benfica.

His words, “I don’t know about my future or proposals, that’s what my representative is taking care of. I don’t want to get into the subject. I am focused on Benfica, we have a game on Friday.”