I’m Focused On Finishing The Season With Chelsea – Pulisic

USMNT forward, Christian Pulisic has come out to admit that his future at Chelsea isn’t necessarily certain as the January transfer window draws closer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, however, he is currently back at Chelsea from the national team and his present focus is to get ready to finish the season with his club.

Pulisic added that he is now pushing myself in training to improve his fitness ahead of EPL resumption.

His words, “Right now I’m absolutely back at Chelsea. Focused and ready to finish the season,”

“But you know how things work in football. Things change quickly and anything can happen. At the moment, I am just pushing myself in training and working at Chelsea because that’s where I am right now.”