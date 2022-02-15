I’m Focused On Getting The Best Out Of This Season – Rangnick

Manchester United’s season must now be focused on securing Champions League football for next term, Ralf Rangnick has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, a top-four finish is the best that the club can now hope for, and his players will have to give everything to make it happen.

Ralf added that he is fully focused on getting the best out of this season, and then he can plan for the seasons to come.

His words, “Right now, this is exactly what Manchester United needs and wants – to finish fourth in the league.”

“This is the highest possible achievement we can get. The Champions League, to proceed, [that is] not an easy one. [But] in the league, it’s number four, that’s what we have to achieve and what we’re aiming at.”

“I know what it takes for next season but it’s not the time now to discuss this with everyone. My full focus is tomorrow, getting the best out of this season and then it’s time to speak about the next steps for the next couple of years.”