I’m Not Thinking About Chelsea’s Future At The Moment, I’m Focused On The Present – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to react to what the club’s transfer plan would be after Roman Abramovich’s exit. He recently had his say while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has nothing to say about what the future will hope for the club once Roman leaves because he and his team are completely focused on the present

Tuchel added that there have been no talks for the summer as it is simply too early for that.

His words, “There have been no talks for the summer. It is simply too early.”

“We’re in a good place at the moment. I feel the team growing and getting better and better. So no worries on this case until the summer. There is a long way to go.”

On players with expiring contracts, “We can’t help it. It is what it is. But maybe it has a positive effect on negotiations or maybe a negative effect. We can’t predict.’

“Still I think Chelsea is a strong club and will stay a strong club. Our owner has decided to sell the club but he is selling a strong and organised club at the highest level.”