I’m Not Thinking About Revenge Against Real Madrid – De Bruyne

Manchester City striker, Kevin De Bruyne has come out to say that Erling Haaland will not be happy with his penalty miss vs Bayern Munich. He recently revealed this after Manchester City moved past Bayern Munich into Champions League semi-finals, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, despite scoring the only goal for City in the draw vs Bayern, he expects Haaland to still be angry about missing a penalty when everyone expected him to score.

De Bruyne added that he is not thinking about revenge against Real Madrid in the semis because what happened in the past stays in the past.

His words, “Knowing him he will not be happy with missing the penalty but it is over then. When you have another chance you have to go again. He had the opportunity, finished it with class and he helps us win games.”

On a potential revenge vs Madrid, “I am not that person. What happened last year happened. We played really well in the two games and the last five minutes changed the course (of the tie). You have to take it on the chin and move on. It happened and it doesn’t mean we didn’t play well for the majority of the two games. Football is about details and it happens and you move on.”