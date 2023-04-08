I’m Not Worried About Rashford’s Future At MUFC – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that he is not concerned with the lack of movement surrounding a new contract for Marcus Rashford at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the delay is not something he is worrying himself about because he is very relaxed on the future of Marcus Rashford at the club.

Erik added that he will not be speaking too much about it as well so as not to disrupt the process.

His words, “No, it is not a concern for me,”

“I don’t want to give a comment on the process because I don’t think it will support the process. But I’m quite relaxed.”