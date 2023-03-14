I’m Sad Because I Won’t Be Able To Help My Teammamtes In The Upcoming Matches – Garnacho

Manchester United forward, Alejandro Garnacho has come out to confirm that he will miss the next few games for club and country with an injury sustained against Southampton. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is hard to describe how sad he is feeling right now because he will not be able to help his team and teammates in the upcoming EPL, FA Cup and Europa League games.

Garnacho added that he is also disappointed to miss the opportunity to link up with his national team.

His words, “It is difficult to put into words how I’m feeling right now. Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team and team mates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United,”

“I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my team mates of the Argentinian National Team in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family. This is part of football and our profession, however, I am already focused in my recovery. God has taught me to never give up and I will make sure I am back stronger than ever!”