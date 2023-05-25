I’m The Last Person God Should Test Right Now – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has come out to beg God to take it easy with testing her as she has seen a lot in this life. She recently made that plea by reposting a clip from the movie, Evan Almighty, and fans have been reacting.

Morgan Freeman said in the movie, “Let me ask you something. If someone prays for patience, do you think God gives them patience? Or does he give them the opportunity to be patient? If they pray for courage, does God give them courage, or does he give them opportunities to be courageous?”

Toke reacted by saying, “Hey God pls easy on the tests. Some of us don see shege. Pls just give as we ask Lord.”

WOW.