INEC declares LP’s Alex Otti winner of Abia poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Alex Otti of the Labour Party, LP, winner of the Abia state governorship election.
Otti emerged winner after defeating his closest rival, Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Details later…
