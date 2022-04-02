It Hasn’t Been My Best Season – Sancho

Manchester United forward, Jadon Sancho has come out to say that his English teammates at MUFC urged him to join the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he used to meet players like Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw at the national team, and they always had nice things to say about the Red Devils.

Sancho added that it most definitely hasn’t been his best season in England so far, but he has surely learnt a lot.

“I’d met Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw with the national team,”

“They always said [to] come to United.

“I’m very self-critical. It certainly hasn’t been my best season, but I’ve learned a lot. A new league, new team-mates. I would say that I’m only now really starting to break free. I feel more and more comfortable and happy.”