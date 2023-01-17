It is My Responsibility To Make Liverpool Players Perform – Klopp

Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he does not expect the club to sign more players in the January transfer window despite his team’s struggles. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is not that Liverpool sees the current players as good enough to play till 2050, but there are current limitations that restrict the club from doing more business in January.

Klopp added that Liverpool is clearly underperforming this season, and it is his responsibility to make his players perform.

His words, “We look ‘outside’ as well. It’s not that we are stubborn and think: ‘That’s it, we will go with these boys until 2050!’ That’s not how we see it. It’s all about what you can do, and what you want to do as well. But what you can do is much more important… If the solutions were out there for us, available and doable, we would bring in players to help. But we have an existing squad as well.”

“We are underperforming, definitely. I know that. But I cannot sit here all the time and blame everybody else. It’s my responsibility that they perform. That’s my first concern, my first job to do. And yes we have limited options, but we have players with a contract here who are just not available. If they all were, it would be a different situation for sure. If we bring in [new] players, we cannot put them all on the Premier League list or the Champions League list, our squad is not too small! We need to strengthen, oh yes, but is now the right moment to do it? I can’t see it, because of the situation we are in. I cannot change the answer every week, because the situation doesn’t change, even though we lost another game.”