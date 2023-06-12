It Is Wickedness To Try And Break Hilda’s Uncertified Record – Ugezu Ugezu

Nollywood filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu has come out to blast Nigerian chefs conducting fresh cookathon while Hilda Baci’s own is yet to be ratified by Guinness World Records. Recall that some Nigerian chefs including a certain Chef Dami in Ekiti state have begun their own Cookathon as they attempt to also break the Guinness world record for the longest cooking hours.

Reacting, Ugezu revealed that he does not like how these chefs did not wait for Hilda’s effort to be certified by Guinness before embarking on their own journey.

He added that it is wickedness to render her record null and void before she even gets the confirmation.

His words, “They didn’t even wait for Hilda to get confirmation. They have regrouped to stage another and deny her the confirmation. How else can wickedness be defined?”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.