It Made No Sense For Colombian Players To Mock Uruguay – Suarez

Barcelona legend, Luis Suarez has come out to blast Colombia players after the ill-tempered Copa America semi-final against Uruguay. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was absolutely disgusted to see the mockery, laughing and clashes going on with the Colombian players, and it made no sense for them to react that way.

Suarez added that footballers should learn to respect colleagues on the pitch, not laugh at them after a defeat.

His words, “What bothers me the most is the way they mock. There are always clashes, laughs, words, whatever. But what bothers me the most is the way they mock and celebrate, it makes no sense. We eliminated Brazil and none of us walked past any Brazilian player. On the contrary, we went to greet them. We’re colleagues on the field; we know the suffering of a defeat. Walking past a fellow professional like that looks bad, but the one above sees everything and everything comes back. As a group, we need to rise, stay strong, stay united. We will often face situations like this.”

WOW.

