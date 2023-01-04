It’s Good To Know That Shaw Can Be An Option At CB – Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has come out to say that Luke Shaw could continue in the heart of his defense despite the return of Lisandro Martinez. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the England left-back has been impressing in his new role thus far, and it feels good to know that he could be an extra option in that position.

Ten Hag added that different games come with different plans, so he is glad his players are able to adjust to circumstances.

His words, “You have a plan, sometimes it changes by circumstances like illnesses. Casemiro did well at centre-half, like Shaw against Forest. The way we were to approach Wolves, I thought it was the best match.”

“We wanted to attack on the left side with an offensive game from Tyrell Malacia and, in possession with a left footer, you get better angles on the pitch. He was impressing but he is also good as a left full-back. It’s an extra option which is always good.”