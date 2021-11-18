I’ve Been In Touch With Jurgen Klopp – Gerrard

Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard has come out to confirm that he has banned ketchup at the club. He recently revealed that all players at the club have been notified that they can no longer have ketchup with their meals.

According to him, his players need to always have the right mentality while striving to be elite level at all times.

Gerrard added that he has been in touch with Jurgen Klopp and the German is looking forward to Liverpool vs Aston Villa.

His words, “It was banned before I had seen it!”

“The players have to have the right mentality. Go above and beyond. They need to strive to be elite.”

On Liverpool, “I’ve been in touch with Klopp, I bump into him when he walks his dogs.”

“He sent me a message saying he is ‘looking forward to a big hug on the side’ when Villa play Liverpool next month.”