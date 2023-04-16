Jamie Foxx Is Currently Recovering At The Hospital – Daughter

Hollywood actor, Jamie Foxx has been taken to a hospital in Atlanta after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. His daughter, Corinne Foxx recently revealed this via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, Jamie suffered a medical complication that required him to be taken to the hospital, and it happened during the filming of ‘Back In Action’ in Atlanta alongside actress, Cameron Diaz.

She added that with quick action and great care, her dad is already on his way to recovery.

It read, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [Tuesday]. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

