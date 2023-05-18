Johnny Depp Is A Domestic Abuser Who Should Not Be Hailed – Ulrika Jonsson

Popular Swedish-British TV presenter, Ulrika Jonsson has come out to blast Hollywood hypocrites for supporting Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival. Recall that Depp recently shocked fans by attending the premiere of the Louis XV period drama, Jeanne du Barry, and the world has been reacting.

Also reacting, Ulrika revealed that she does not understand the love the actor got at the festival because he was found by a judge in an English High Court case to be a domestic abuser.

Jonsson added that people should not forget how Johnny said in a text that he wanted to rape his own wife.

His words, “As if winning his case of defamation against Heard, who gave countless examples of his atrocious conduct and made allegations of violent, coercive, denigrating and manipulative behaviour wasn’t enough, people are now literally rolling out the red carpet for Depp. He’s a hero.”

“He hasn’t even had to show any signs of rehabilitation they just love Johnny.”

“And yet, this was the man who among other things talked in texts about wanting to rape his wife, burn her body and drown her to make sure she was dead. He claimed they were made in jest.”