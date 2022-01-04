Jones Should Be Proud Of Himself – Shaw

Manchester United defender, Luke Shaw has come out to question his team’s togetherness. He recently revealed this after the shocking loss vs Wolves, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Wolves were miles better than MUFC in that game because he and his teammates didnt put any pressure on their opponent.

Shaw added that Phil Jones should be proud of himself as he was phenomenal despite coming from a lengthy layoff.

His words, “We have to put more pressure on them, we have to have intensity,”

“You look at the players we have, we have unbelievable quality but sometimes quality is not enough. We need to bring the intensity and more motivation.”

“Inside the dressing room, we know what we want but out on the pitch we need to give 100%. To win these types of games we all need to be 100% committed.”

On Jones, “Phil Jones should be proud of himself. He has been criticised for years, and has gone through a lot, but he is so professional and he was phenomenal. He was exceptional, I am very happy for him and he deserves it.”