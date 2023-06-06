Jonny Evans Was The Best CB At MUFC When He Was Sold – Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has come out to blast senior officials at the club for selling five players who were the lifeblood after Sir Alex Ferguson’s exit. He recently revealed that the decision to sell Danny Welbeck, Javier Hernandez, Jonny Evans, and the Da Silva twins after SAF retired was a mistake, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he did not agree with the decision at the time, especially after Evans left, because he considered Jonny the best centre-back at the club just before his exit.

Rio added that players who would come through the academy were integral to everything Man United stood for, so they should have not been let go like that.

His words, “One of the big things they messed up on… they sold the Da Silva twins, they sold Welbeck, they sold Chicharito, Jonny Evans, all in a short space of time.”

“They were the lifeblood of Man United, they all came through the system, all Man United boys, and that was lost as well. That was a part of what the club had been built on before, people who would come through the academy were integral to everything Man United stood for. And they were getting rid of those players willy-nilly, I couldn’t believe the club even allowed it.”

“Welbeck’s good enough now, Chicharito 100 per cent, Rafa and Fabio Da Silva, what they did at Man United they could’ve done that for the rest of their career, 100 per cent,” he added. “Jonny Evans was one of the biggest travesties in that time to have left. He should never have been allowed to leave the club. He was the best centre-half at the club when we all left. [Chris] Smalling’s had a great career, don’t get me wrong, but Jonny Evans is a better player, 100 per cent.”