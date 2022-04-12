Katsina LG Election Results Unacceptable – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has said that there is no way it will accept the purported result announced by the Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KTSIEC) for the April 11 local government election, describing it as a charade.

The PDP acting chairman in the state, Sani Lawal Uli, made this known while addressing the press at the party’s secretariat on Tuesday.

Uli alleged that the local government election held on April 11 in the state was marred by irregularities, noting that “the exercise cannot be said to have met even the most bastardized standard of an election.”

“Whatever be the case, these results are however totally unacceptable and rejected in their entity by the Peoples’ Democratic Party. These cannot be called election results,” Uli said.

While announcing the results on Tuesday, KTSIEC said the APC won both the chairmanship and councillorship seats for the 31 local governments computed so far, noting that results for Daura and Funtua are being awaited while that of Dutsima was cancelled due to crisis.

However, the PDP dismissed the claim, alleging that elections were not conducted in many local governments, particularly in Kankara, Baure, Danmusa, Jibia, Rimi, Kafur, Bindawa, Ingawa, Musawa among others.

The leading opposition party queried the state electoral commission on why figures on total voters, accredited voters, number of casted votes and so forth were not mentioned in the announcement of the result.

According to Uli: “this is not an election because it has not met even the least standard of an election. The election can best be described as a charade, a farce, a nullity, and therefore unacceptable.”

However, he assured party members and the general public to remain calm as all available avenues would be explored to redress this injustice within the confines of the law.