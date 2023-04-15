Kwara election tribunal receives eleven petitions

The Governorship, National and State Assemblies election tribunal in Kwara state has so far received eleven election petitions from contestants who participated in the just concluded 2023 general elections in the state.

Eight petitions were filed by contestants for the State House of Assembly elections.

Three petitions were initially filed arising from the House of Representatives election but now reduced to two after the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Muhammed Ibrahim Ajia, for Ilorin West/Asa Federal constituency withdrew his petition.

The only Senatorial petitioner, Kayode Ayelabegan of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, for Kwara Central, is also reported to have withdrawn his petition.

He was defeated by the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Muktar Shagaya.

Efforts to confirm the development from Kayode Ayelabegan proved abortive.

However, another candidate of the NNPP, Ope Saraki, who contested the Asa/Ilorin West House of Representatives seat confirmed that he had withdrawn his petition in a response to the media on Friday but did not give details.

Secretary of the election tribunal, Mrs Aishat Fika told the media in Ilorin on Friday that no date had been fixed for commencement of work yet.

She said: “although the stage is set, no date has been fixed for hearing of the petitions filed before the election tribunal yet.”