Lagos seals off petrol station over illegal construction

The Lagos State Government has mandatory issued a stop-work order on a petrol station being constructed illegally at No.1 Robinson Gbagi/Benson Anoruo Street, Ajao Estate, Isolo.

This is part of the ongoing enforcement exercise being carried out by the government to rid the state of illegal and non-conforming structures.

This was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who said the move to stop further construction on the site was important to forestall a disaster.

Salako said, ‘’The facility is being erected without any approval or stage-by-stage inspection by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) to ascertain the quality of materials used.

“As a matter of fact, we cannot even be talking about checking for compliance against approval that was never given in the first place and this is dangerous for the built environment as the safety and structural integrity of the facility cannot be guaranteed.’’

The commissioner said that the unapproved construction has become a growing concern for residents of the area, who have petitioned the Government against its continuation.

While reiterating the importance of building rights, Salako emphasised that no construction should be carried out in Lagos State without Planning Permits and Stage certification by the authorities.

He said the Owner/Developer of the petrol station would be brought to book for ignoring several warnings issued against the construction by LASBCA, which served contravention notices and stop-work orders on the builder.

Salako urged all residents, particularly actors in the built environment, to “build right and team up with the State in her efforts to combat building collapse and vouchsafe a liveable and sustainable physical environment as enshrined in the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the Lagos State Government”.