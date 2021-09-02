Leaving My Home On A New Adventure Is Complicated – Saul

Ex Atletico Madrid midfielder, Saul Niguez has come out to say that his deadline day move to Chelsea made him feel like De Gea. He recently revealed that the situation was here or there before it was finally completed.

According to him, his wife was even very nervous about the situation and things were complicated in his house, but everything got resolved in the end.

Saul added that leaving his home on a new adventure is quite complicated but he’ll surely adjust.

His words, “At 11:57 p.m. we finished reviewing the contract and they had to see it there … I was like De Gea,”

“I thought: ‘This is not going to come in and that’s it.’ It has been a long afternoon and night. My wife was very nervous, we have had some very complicated days, because this decision is not easy.”

“Leaving my house on a new adventure is complicated.”