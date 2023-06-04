Let’s build united party – Makinde urges PDP members

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has enjoined members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the country to steer clear of issues that could divide the party and instead focus on its unity.

The governor made these declarations during a retreat organised by the party for elected officials in Bauchi on Saturday.

Makinde, while speaking at the retreat, insisted that the process of healing the party must begin immediately.

In his address to the gathering, the governor urged party members to embrace peace and put aside issues capable of causing division in the party as a result of the in-fighting that occurred during the general elections.

To his fellow governors, he urged them to stay focused on uniting the party and, as a matter of urgency, be forward-looking.

“Let me conclude by saying that governments will come and go, but our country will remain. And, as a responsible opposition party, we must, where it is required, do things in the interest of this country. This is because if there is no Nigeria, there is no us,” Makinde stated.